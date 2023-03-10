Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,090 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.