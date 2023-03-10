Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $95.39.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,010. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

