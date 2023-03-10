Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,175 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,310,000. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,235,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

