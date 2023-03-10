The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,161,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

