Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 43,048 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,048 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.15 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

