Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,358 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 393.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,248,000 after acquiring an additional 453,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Universal Health Services by 273.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,221,000 after buying an additional 270,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,743,000 after buying an additional 197,974 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,028,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

