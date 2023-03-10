Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

