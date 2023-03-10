ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

