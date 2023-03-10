Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

