Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 5.1 %

CFR stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

