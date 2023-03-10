Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,184 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $354.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

