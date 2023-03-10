Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $767,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 398.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 390,092 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $16,152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $56.93 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

