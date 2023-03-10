Teza Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,813,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,968,000 after buying an additional 302,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,750,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.