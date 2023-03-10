Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

EOG stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

