Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $655,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 907,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 108,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,081,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

RBLX opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,761. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

