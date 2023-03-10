Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,332 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after buying an additional 411,975 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,282,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after buying an additional 267,321 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $176.18.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

