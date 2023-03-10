Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Core & Main by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $28,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $749,520.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,969.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CNM opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

