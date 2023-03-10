Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,593 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Equitable by 115.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 95.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 167,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,659 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Equitable by 30.1% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $28.62 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

