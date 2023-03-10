Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $811,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $100.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

