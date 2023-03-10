Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,093 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

