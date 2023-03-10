15,948 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

