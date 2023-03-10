Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,617 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 5.0 %

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $199.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

