Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $111.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

