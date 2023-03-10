Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,644,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

