Teza Capital Management LLC Has $863,000 Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,487,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,738,000 after buying an additional 56,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Qiagen by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,865,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,846,000 after buying an additional 367,066 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

