Trek Financial LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BKT opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

