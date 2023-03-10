BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 571,996 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares during the period.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0868 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

