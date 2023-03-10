Trek Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $642,000.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

