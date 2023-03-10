Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

