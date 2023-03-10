Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,630,000 after acquiring an additional 227,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,198,000 after purchasing an additional 156,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:MMP opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

