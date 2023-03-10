Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.25 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

