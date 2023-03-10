Trek Financial LLC Sells 39,773 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,773 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

