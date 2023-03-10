Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HRB opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

