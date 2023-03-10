Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

VEA stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

