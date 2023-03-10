Trexquant Investment LP Buys 15,429 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $121.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

