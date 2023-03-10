Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1,234.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Trading Down 12.2 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $90.33 and a 52-week high of $328.88. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.06.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

