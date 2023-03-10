Trexquant Investment LP Buys 8,255 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.