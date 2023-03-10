Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.44 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $55.85 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

