Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,026,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,537,143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,784 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 44.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 130,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

SWKS stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

