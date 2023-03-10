Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.38 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 102.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in eBay by 301.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

