Trexquant Investment LP Buys 90,552 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1,145.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,552 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.