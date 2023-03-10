Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,604 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67,251 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $200.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

