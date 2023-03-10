Trexquant Investment LP Takes $3.63 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 743,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,596,029.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.09 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.