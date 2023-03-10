Trexquant Investment LP Buys 62,144 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1,567.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,144 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $94.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

