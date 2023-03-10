Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

