Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $140.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

