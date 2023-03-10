47,440 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $142.55.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

