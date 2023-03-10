Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

