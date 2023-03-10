Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 587.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,066 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AEM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

