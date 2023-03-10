Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after buying an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 506,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

